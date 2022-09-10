Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Buys 1,965,409 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,965,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,903,968 shares in the company, valued at $75,098,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

