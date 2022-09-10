Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Buys 1,965,409 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,965,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,903,968 shares in the company, valued at $75,098,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72.
- On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $139,463.64.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60.
- On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $384,799.84.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16.
- On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20.
- On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16.
- On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.