Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

