Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $29.15. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 189,017 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

