Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $17.05

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $16.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 3,178 shares.

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 47,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

