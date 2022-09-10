Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

FYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Frontier Communications Parent from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 115,204 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

