Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2,606.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.8% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $53,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $524.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

