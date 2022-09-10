Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $15.61 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,895 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

