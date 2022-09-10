Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.06) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $72.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Galapagos by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

