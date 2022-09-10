GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -0.71. GameStop has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

