GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
GameStop Trading Up 12.0 %
Shares of GameStop stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of -0.71. GameStop has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
