Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble Sells 9,550 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GRMN opened at $90.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $86.73 and a 1 year high of $174.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

