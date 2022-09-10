Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Bought by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. Genius Sports makes up about 0.8% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 1.71% of Genius Sports worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.
Genius Sports Stock Performance
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Further Reading
