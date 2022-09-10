Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Bought by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. Genius Sports makes up about 0.8% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 1.71% of Genius Sports worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:GENI opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.