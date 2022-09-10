Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Heather White Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,289.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heather White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Heather White sold 713 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48.

On Friday, August 12th, Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00.

Genpact Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE G opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

