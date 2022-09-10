Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $162.80 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $163.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average is $137.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

