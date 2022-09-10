Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG opened at $27.15 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.