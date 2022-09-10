Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,175 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up approximately 2.6% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of Etsy worth $106,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,383,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,674. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

