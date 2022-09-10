Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Green Plains accounts for 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.27% of Green Plains worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 25.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Green Plains by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Articles

