Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Jeffrey York Sells 50,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey York also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey York sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,055,500.00.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GO opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.