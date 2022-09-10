Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of HALO opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

