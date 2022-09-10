Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Raised to €190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $79.80 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

