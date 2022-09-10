HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises 1.4% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.99% of HealthEquity worth $55,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in HealthEquity by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

HQY stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -90.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.