Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Upgraded to Buy by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Barclays currently has $1,450.00 price target on the stock.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

HESAF stock opened at $1,351.44 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $982.88 and a twelve month high of $1,949.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,276.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,246.20.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

