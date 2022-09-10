Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Upgraded to Buy by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Barclays currently has $1,450.00 price target on the stock.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
HESAF stock opened at $1,351.44 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $982.88 and a twelve month high of $1,949.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,276.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,246.20.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
