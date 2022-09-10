Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,432.65) to €1,185.00 ($1,209.18) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,356.60.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.96.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

