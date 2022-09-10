Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.03. Hippo shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 952 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $595.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 218.29%. Research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hippo

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.