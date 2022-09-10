HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sidoti lowered HNI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE:HNI opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.88. HNI has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 76.65%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,246 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

