Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

HMC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $25.95 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after buying an additional 221,197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 6,906.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

