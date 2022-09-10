Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
HMC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.51.
Honda Motor Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $25.95 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
