Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $262,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $317.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.02.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

