Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $150.72 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,594 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of S&P Global worth $150,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after buying an additional 128,640 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $369.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.30. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

