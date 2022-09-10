Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,114,710 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114,710 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $206,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,268,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.