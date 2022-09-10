Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 39,019 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 39,019 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Abbott Laboratories worth $234,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64. The company has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

