Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Immunocore stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

About Immunocore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth about $239,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 6,006.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 597.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 63.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

