Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $49.98

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.98, but opened at $51.51. Immunocore shares last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 32 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IMCR. BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Immunocore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

About Immunocore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 63.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

