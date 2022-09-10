Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $49.98

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.98, but opened at $51.51. Immunocore shares last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 32 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on IMCR. BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
