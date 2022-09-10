Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.37. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 17,042 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,230 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,771,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,065 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $11,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,572 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

