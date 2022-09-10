Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IPAR. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

