Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amal M. Johnson Sells 6,375 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ISRG stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

