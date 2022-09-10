Invesco Ltd. Acquires 601,709 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,470,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,447,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $32,386,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 522,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,848,000 after purchasing an additional 129,058 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average of $148.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

