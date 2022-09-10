Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.42% of HCA Healthcare worth $1,050,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

NYSE HCA opened at $219.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

