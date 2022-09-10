Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.13% of Exelon worth $993,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

