Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,582,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202,741 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Costco Wholesale worth $911,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $536.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.83 and a 200-day moving average of $520.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

