Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.57% of Morgan Stanley worth $868,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.