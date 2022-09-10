Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.73% of Prologis worth $2,063,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.30. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

