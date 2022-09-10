Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,131,860 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Netflix worth $1,370,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.0% in the first quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Netflix Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $233.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

