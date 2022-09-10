Invesco Ltd. Buys 125,052 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of PepsiCo worth $952,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 256,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.68.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

