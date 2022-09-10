Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.94% of Target worth $922,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $22,711,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 23,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.65 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

