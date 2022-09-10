Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,673,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,092,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,467,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

COP opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

