Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,843,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,894,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.69% of JD.com worth $1,321,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,389,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 235,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

About JD.com

NASDAQ JD opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 0.34.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

