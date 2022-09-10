Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,791,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,372,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LLY opened at $317.70 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.94 and a 200-day moving average of $301.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

