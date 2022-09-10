Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Intuit worth $1,729,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $450.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

