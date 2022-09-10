Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Deere & Company worth $1,029,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 650,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,904,000 after acquiring an additional 91,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $372.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.74 and a 200 day moving average of $363.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

