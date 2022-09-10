Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Lockheed Martin worth $820,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $421.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.33.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

