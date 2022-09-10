Invesco Ltd. Has $1.04 Billion Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,537,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,691 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 9.80% of H World Group worth $1,040,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in H World Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 4,082,702 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in H World Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,992,000 after buying an additional 623,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in H World Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,918,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after buying an additional 479,917 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,491,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in H World Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,537,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after buying an additional 420,421 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.05. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group Profile

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.